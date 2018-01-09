Getty Image

Lana Del Rey is in some hot water with Radiohead right now: A couple days ago, she said on Twitter that Radiohead is suing her due to perceived similarities between “Get Free,” a song from her 2017 album Lust For Life, and Radiohead’s 1992 classic “Creep.” She attests that she offered the band 40 percent of the publishing rights to settle the matter, but that the band “will only accept 100.” She even said that this legal drama could force her to cut the song from the album. As far as Radiohead’s publisher Warner/Chappell Music is concerned, however, this drama hasn’t actually gotten legal yet.

In a statement received by Variety, the publisher says that while they’ve been talking with Del Rey about the songs since August, there isn’t currently an actual lawsuit:

“As Radiohead’s music publisher, it’s true that we’ve been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey’s representatives. It’s clear that the verses of ‘Get Free’ use musical elements found in the verses of ‘Creep’ and we’ve requested that this be acknowledged in favor of all writers of Creep.’ To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they ‘will only accept 100%’ of the publishing of ‘Get Free.'”

Radiohead have yet to speak publicly about this issue, but they, and “Creep” itself, are no strangers to this type of dispute: They previously had to credit Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood as co-writers of “Creep,” since the song was found to share similarities with The Hollies’ 1972 hit “The Air That I Breathe.” So, this could mean that depending on the outcome of this situation, Hammond and Hazlewood could potentially also receive songwriting credits on “Get Free.”