Earlier this year, Radiohead celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal album OK Computer by releasing a deluxe, reissue set titled OKNOTOK that features three brand new tracks that had long been hidden away. Having already shared the video for one of the songs, “Man Of War,” today the band decided to pull the curtain off a bran new visual to accompany what many fans consider to be the best selection of the three new gems, a song titled “Lift.”

For the video, directed by Oscar Hudson, who previously worked with the group on their A Moon Shaped Pool cut “The Numbers” last year, Radiohead takes the title of the song quite literally. It’s actually quite simply assembled, depicting lead singer and frontman Thom Yorke on an endless elevator — or lift in the British parlance — ride, from which he apparently can’t escape.

The door opens numerous times to reveal several different vignettes. People come, people exit, but he remains. The one time he does manage to pass through the doors, he finds himself inside of a different elevator car. As with most things Radiohead does, the entire thing is equally thought-provoking and disconcerting.

You can watch Radiohead’s “Lift” video above.