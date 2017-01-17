Radiohead Announce Short US Tour Behind ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

Until today, American fans who wanted to hear Radiohead play tunes from their latest album A Moon Shaped Pool had to decide whether or not they wanted to shuffle on over to California for a few days at Coachella. But the favorite band of guys you wish you hadn’t started talking to the world over just announced that they’re going on a tiny American tour leading up to the massive fest.

The move is the latest in a series of interesting concessions to fans, from the band’s discography appearing on Spotify after years of bashing the service to finally getting off their high horse and playing “Creep.”

Check out the dates below and maybe — if you’re like me — you take the opportunity to turn yourself into a Radiohead fan.

03/30 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
04/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
04/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
04/08 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
04/09 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/11 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/17 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/18 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

For more Radiohead, take a look at where A Moon Shaped Pool landed on our list of the best rock albums of 2016.

