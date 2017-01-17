Radiohead Announce Short US Tour Behind ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

Getty Image

Until today, American fans who wanted to hear Radiohead play tunes from their latest album A Moon Shaped Pool had to decide whether or not they wanted to shuffle on over to California for a few days at Coachella. But the favorite band of guys you wish you hadn’t started talking to the world over just announced that they’re going on a tiny American tour leading up to the massive fest.

The move is the latest in a series of interesting concessions to fans, from the band’s discography appearing on Spotify after years of bashing the service to finally getting off their high horse and playing “Creep.”

Check out the dates below and maybe — if you’re like me — you take the opportunity to turn yourself into a Radiohead fan.

03/30 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

04/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

04/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

04/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

04/08 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

04/09 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/11 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/17 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/18 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

