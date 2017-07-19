Getty Image

Donald Trump has inspired quite a lot of ire in the music community over the past few years. A lot of artists have written songs and created music videos taking shots at the President of the United States — rappers YG and Snoop Dogg spring to mind as the most obvious examples — but it turns out ’70s piano balladeer Randy Newman has a track hidden away that truly takes the cake.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Newman revealed that he had written a excoriating song about the President’s anatomy, but that it likely won’t ever see the light of day.