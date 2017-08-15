Red Bull Music Academy

Red Bull Music Academy has announced the inaugural Red Bull Music Academy Festival Los Angeles. Taking place throughout October, the month-long program will celebrate the musical and cultural diversity of Los Angeles, from conversations with creative trailblazers to concerts and club nights that showcase the ever-evolving sounds of the city.

The New York arm of the festival has been well-known among music junkies for bringing high-concept shows, lectures, and parties to legendary venues, including a specially-commissioned performance piece by Solange at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, a piano bar show with Atlanta rap godfathers Gucci Mane and Zaytoven, and a tribute to disco’s living legend, Patrick Adams.

Some of the events will include a synth orchestra powered by one hundred LA muscle cars and their sound systems and a new audio-visual show from shapeshifting producer Arca in collaboration with Taran Allen. Multi-instrumentalist St. Vincent will also be performing a concept so secret, it couldn’t be revealed at the kick-off event.