The Red Bull Music Academy Announces Its Genre-Spanning Festival Is Coming To LA For Fall 2017

08.15.17 11 mins ago

Red Bull Music Academy

Red Bull Music Academy has announced the inaugural Red Bull Music Academy Festival Los Angeles. Taking place throughout October, the month-long program will celebrate the musical and cultural diversity of Los Angeles, from conversations with creative trailblazers to concerts and club nights that showcase the ever-evolving sounds of the city.

The New York arm of the festival has been well-known among music junkies for bringing high-concept shows, lectures, and parties to legendary venues, including a specially-commissioned performance piece by Solange at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, a piano bar show with Atlanta rap godfathers Gucci Mane and Zaytoven, and a tribute to disco’s living legend, Patrick Adams.

Some of the events will include a synth orchestra powered by one hundred LA muscle cars and their sound systems and a new audio-visual show from shapeshifting producer Arca in collaboration with Taran Allen. Multi-instrumentalist St. Vincent will also be performing a concept so secret, it couldn’t be revealed at the kick-off event.

Around The Web

TAGSRed Bull Music Academysolangest. vincentThe Egyptian Lover

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP