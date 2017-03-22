Facebook

The Red Bull Music Academy, a music institution founded in 1998, has been hosting momentous annual music conferences all over the world, from Tokyo, to Paris, to Montreal for years. This year, the RBMA has announced that it will return to New York City, from April 29 to May 21, 2017, for the fifth straight year in a row.

The festival’s return to New York City is nothing short of exciting, because, unlike your average music conference or festival, the RBMA takes full advantage of everything that the big apple has to offer. The events will take place all over the city, from classic art museums like the Guggenheim and the MoMA to unknown venues and even the streets of New York themselves.

Past highlights of the RBMA fest in New York conference include panels with A$AP Rocky, D’Angelo, and Erykah Badu and FKA Twigs’ memorable and all-encompassing “Congregata” performance back in 2015.

This year’s fest will certainly add to RBMA’s unforgettable history as R&B great, Solange, will present her multimedia, avant-garde dance performance, An Ode To, at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The performance has been created exclusively for the Guggenheim and will “activate the museum’s iconic Rotunda space” with artistic renditions of songs from Solange’s critically acclaimed 2016 album, A Seat At The Table. The fest will also feature Atlanta hip-hop giant, Gucci Mane, rapping to Zaytoven, revolutionary producer, live on the piano. Additionally, this year’s multi-faceted RBMA conference will be hosting a talk about music in film with innovative and renowned German filmmaker, Werner Herzog, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Here is the full list of RBMA events that will take place in NYC from April 29 to May 21:

04/29 — Fluxo: Funk Proibidão with MC Bin Laden, MC Carol, DJ Assault, Sicko Mobb, Venus X & Asmara (Putaria Maxima), Leo Justi, Tom DJ @ Villain

04/30 — Beyond The Clouds: Ambient Excursions with Laraaji, Malcolm Cecil, Julianna Barwick, Chino Amobi & Johnny Utterback, Mary Lattimore, Huerco S., Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Dorit Chrysler & Rob Schwimmer, Visible Cloaks (DJ Set) @ Bogart House

05/01 — A Conversation with Alvin Lucier @ Red Bull Arts New York

05/05 — New Jack Swing: A Conversation with Teddy Riley @ Red Bull Arts New York

05/05 — New Jack Swing: The Hype Dance with Just Blaze, Kid Capri, Brucie B @ Louie and Chan

05/06 — Moodymann Plays Prince @ 637 W 50th St

05/07 — A Bed-Stuy Function with Juliana Huxtable, Tygapaw, Bearcat, Papi Juice, FXWRK and stud1nt (KUNQ) @ Sugarhill

05/09 — A Conversation about Music in Film with Werner Herzog Presented By Red Bull Music Academy and MetLiveArts @ The Metropolitan Museum of Art

05/11 — The Music of Patrick Adams with Todd Simon (musical director), Patrick Adams, Leroy Burgess, Donna McGhee, Christine Wiltshire, Fonda Rae, James Calloway and more @ Alhambra Ballroom

05/12 — GQOM: Durban → NYC with DJ Lag, Rudeboyz, DJ Twitty @ Tender Trap

05/13 — Trade Show USA with Honey Soundsystem (SF), Wrecked (NYC), Honcho (PGH), Spotlight (LA), NeedlExchange (DC), Men’s Room (CHI), The Carry Nation (NYC), DJ Holographic @ 99 Scott

05/16 — Piano Nights: Gucci Mane and Zaytoven

05/18 — Solange: Scales Presented by Red Bull Music Academy, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Solange @ Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

05/19 — Elza Soares Presented by Red Bull Music Academy, in Partnership with Brasil Summerfest and SummerStage @ The Town Hall

05/20 — Sacred Bones 10 Year Anniversary with Jenny Hval, Zola Jesus, Rose McDowall, Blanck Mass, The Men, Moon Duo with Jim Jarmusch, Marissa Nadler, Psychic Ills, Uniform @ Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse

05/21 — The Ecstatic World of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda with Ravi Coltrane, Brandee Younger, Surya Botofasina, Reggie Workman, Joe Blaxx, Radha Botofasina, Shyam Reyes, Isabel Belloso, Sathya Womack, Lakshmi Myers, Mike Thompson, Arianna Gouveia and more @ Knockdown Center

Read more about the full line-up and buy tickets at nyc.redbullmusicacademy.com. Tickets go on sale today at 11 AM EST.