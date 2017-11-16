Red Bull Content Pool

The foyer of Thalia Hall in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago felt like a small slice of any nail salon. At the center sat a table covered in a variety of tools, colors, varnish, a UV light. Two virtual strangers — one an Instagram-lauded nail artist Ash Crowe (@astrowifey), the other receiving a manicure — sat on either side, exchanging animated stories and raucous laughter. It wasn’t a salon though, it was a Kali Uchis show and the ninth night of Red Bull Sound Select’s 30 Days in Chicago.

Unlike other traditional music festivals, Red Bull’s 30 Days in Chicago isn’t a whiplash, jam-packed few days of running across a hot field to see the tail-end of the next band’s set. Instead, it takes the more-digestible form of a concert every night, spread across the 30 days in November, consisting of two openers and a headliner each night, as well as the occasional night of lectures or workshops.

Also unlike other music festivals, a sizeable portion of the bill consists of women. Last year, Huffington Post crunched the numbers on 10 festivals and found female groups or artists made up only 12% of acts, compared to 78% male performers. Out of the 30 headliners at 30 Days in Chicago, 11 (or 36%) are women — the vast majority of which are women of color. And that’s not even accounting for the amazing female openers on the bill.

That said, let’s get one thing clear: The women performing were not on the bill simply because they are “female artists.”

After spending three nights getting knocked on my ass from performances by Mitski, Syd, Kali Uchis and their predominantly female openers, it’s clear that they are far less “female artists” than they are artists that happen to be women. Let’s dispel the narrative that women are just now becoming key players in the music industry as a token product of a surface-level push for representation. While their platform into the mainstream is increasingly expanding, women earn — and have always earned — their keep as artists and central creative cultural figures, despite how music history is written. It’s about time they get theirs with lineups like that of 30 Days.

These artists are, however, on the bill — just like their male counterparts — because they are talented, hard-working, earth-shaking artists with something to say, that deserve to be on stage and have sold-out show stickers on their show flyers to prove it. Aside from these artists simply deserving their place onstage — if their womanhood is of less importance than their artistic merit — why is it so important women are on the bill in proportionally high numbers?

I could rattle off a million reasons, but none so powerful as the effervescence in that makeshift nail salon, or the tears every woman’s face when Mitski sang “A Burning Hill,” the impossible degree to which we all dropped it when Syd melted an entire audience with “Body,” or the way Kali Uchis belting her heart out covered in snakeskin made us feel.