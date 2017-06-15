Rick & Morty’s ‘Redbone’ Mashup May Be The Best One Yet

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s not a lot of dub dub on Childish Gambino‘s endlessly meme-able song “Redbone,” but there’s a fair bit of funky wub a lub. So it was only a matter of time before someone dropped a scene from Rick & Morty into the track and made it schwifty as all hell.

Like all of the pop culture ephemera that the internet has slotted into the song, it goes surprisingly well. In fact, the “Get Schwifty” remix of “Redbone” might be the best one we’ve heard yet (unless it is Wednesday, my dudes). Fans of the cartoon have been tossing out their takes on the unkillable YouTube meme with a Mr. Meseeks-ian desire to be seen. That’s why when you’re trawling through mixes with the longest yeah boi ever and Kermit the Frog, you can take a break to hear a bit of human music.

Back in this universe, Gambino is looking to hang up his hat. While it would be fair to think it might be because he’ll never top Rick Sanchez, he’s actually calling it quits because his rap alter-ego doesn’t feel punk enough anymore.

“I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk,” he said in a recent interview. “Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”

That’s an anti-authoritarian streak that the most wanted man in the multiverse would definitely appreciate.