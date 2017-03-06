You’ve really got to tip your hat to Rihanna, the Anti singer stays busy. In between creating tremendous pop records, she fills the hours accepting awards for her humanitarian work, shooting fashion spreads and magazine covers, while somehow finding time to stage her own fashion shows. Today, for the second season in a row, Rih Rih debuted her latest collection for athletic company Puma in Paris.
Here’s what you need to know.
It was held in Paris’s largest library, the National Library.
There were extras posing as “rebellious teens,” that stood in the balconies for the whole show and threw down paper at the end of the show.
The models walked on tables as their runway, because why not?
Future, DJ Mustard, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayak, Nick and Joe Jonas and a ton of other celebrities were in attendance.
Fenty’s new creepers are pretty freaking colorful.
Actually there’s going to be tons of platform type shoes
Being a “nasty” school girl is definitely in.
Jersey dresses are making a come back.
If you can’t figure out what to wear, a lime green coat is always a good choice.
Keep your eyes peeled. Even though the collection won’t hit stores for a few months, Rihanna continues to release styles from her last collection like a sneaker and slide coming this Thursday.
