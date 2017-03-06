Everything That Happened At Rihanna’s Fall 2017 Fenty Puma Fashion Show

#Fashion #Rihanna
03.06.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

You’ve really got to tip your hat to Rihanna, the Anti singer stays busy. In between creating tremendous pop records, she fills the hours accepting awards for her humanitarian work, shooting fashion spreads and magazine covers, while somehow finding time to stage her own fashion shows. Today, for the second season in a row, Rih Rih debuted her latest collection for athletic company Puma in Paris.

Here’s what you need to know.

It was held in Paris’s largest library, the National Library.

DANG Rih! #fentyxpuma class in session #pfw BRAVA!

A post shared by FALLON JEWELRY (@fallonjewelry) on

There were extras posing as “rebellious teens,” that stood in the balconies for the whole show and threw down paper at the end of the show.

The models walked on tables as their runway, because why not?

Future, DJ Mustard, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayak, Nick and Joe Jonas and a ton of other celebrities were in attendance.

Fenty’s new creepers are pretty freaking colorful.

Actually there’s going to be tons of platform type shoes

Thanks for taking me back to detention @fentyxpuma @badgalriri @tom_van_dorpe #FentyXPuma

A post shared by Julia Restoin Roitfeld (@juliarestoinroitfeld) on

Being a “nasty” school girl is definitely in.

Jersey dresses are making a come back.

If you can’t figure out what to wear, a lime green coat is always a good choice.

Keep your eyes peeled. Even though the collection won’t hit stores for a few months, Rihanna continues to release styles from her last collection like a sneaker and slide coming this Thursday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fashion#Rihanna
TAGSFashionFutureRihanna
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP