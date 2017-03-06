Getty Image

You’ve really got to tip your hat to Rihanna, the Anti singer stays busy. In between creating tremendous pop records, she fills the hours accepting awards for her humanitarian work, shooting fashion spreads and magazine covers, while somehow finding time to stage her own fashion shows. Today, for the second season in a row, Rih Rih debuted her latest collection for athletic company Puma in Paris.

Here’s what you need to know.

It was held in Paris’s largest library, the National Library.

DANG Rih! #fentyxpuma class in session #pfw BRAVA! A post shared by FALLON JEWELRY (@fallonjewelry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

There were extras posing as “rebellious teens,” that stood in the balconies for the whole show and threw down paper at the end of the show.

Rebellious student extras throwing paper at the end of a very extra #FENTYxPUMA show pic.twitter.com/5iRTUhzPBb — Dhani Mau (@DhaniMau) March 6, 2017

The models walked on tables as their runway, because why not?

ICYMI: @rihanna had her #FENTYxPUMA show; the theme was high school kids gone bad – French National Library had never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/bjFSmpKNwl — Elizabeth Paton (@LizziePaton) March 6, 2017

Future, DJ Mustard, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayak, Nick and Joe Jonas and a ton of other celebrities were in attendance.

Fenty’s new creepers are pretty freaking colorful.

Actually there’s going to be tons of platform type shoes

Thanks for taking me back to detention @fentyxpuma @badgalriri @tom_van_dorpe #FentyXPuma A post shared by Julia Restoin Roitfeld (@juliarestoinroitfeld) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

Being a “nasty” school girl is definitely in.

Those bad school girls walked on tables at the library. #FENTYxPUMA #PFW pic.twitter.com/o0zlMyVj5b — Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) March 6, 2017

Jersey dresses are making a come back.

If you can’t figure out what to wear, a lime green coat is always a good choice.

Remember that time @badgalriri strutted down a school table in the middle of the biggest library in Paris? Pls blame @fentyxpuma when I walk into my next meeting like this… #pfw A post shared by Elaine Welteroth (@elainewelteroth) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Keep your eyes peeled. Even though the collection won’t hit stores for a few months, Rihanna continues to release styles from her last collection like a sneaker and slide coming this Thursday.