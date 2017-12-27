For many people, whether or not they celebrate Christmas or any other holiday in December, this is the time of year to spend with family you rarely see. For Rihanna, though, this holiday season sadly turned out to be the last time she’d see her cousin after he was shot and killed on Tuesday.

21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot multiple times around 7 p.m. last night and was rushed to the hospital before passing away from his injuries, Barbados Today notes. Rihanna posted a gallery of photos of the two of them on Instagram and captioned her post, “RIP cousin… Can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always, man! #endgunviolence.”

She tagged Alleyne’s Instagram account in the post, and on his page, he has multiple photos of them together and refers to Rihanna as “cousin.” On Rihanna’s birthday back in February, Alleyne wrote, “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy birthday, cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true.”