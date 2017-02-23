Drake and Rihanna: A Relationship Retrospective

Harvard Named Rihanna Their Humanitarian Of The Year

#Rihanna
02.23.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Rihanna has been named the Humanitarian of the Year by Harvard University.

The prestigious school bestowed the equally prestigious award on RiRi due to her work promoting health and education throughout the developing world.

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter, explaining why they chose the pop star for the award that has previously gone to people like former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and the Archbishop Desmond Tutu. “She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries.”

Rihanna has also acted as an ambassador for her scholarship program by traveling to the countries where children could use it the most and meeting with them.

The Anti singer will accept her award at Harvard on February 28. We hope she puts the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on the shelf where her Grammys should have gone, right next to her awesome flask.

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSHARVARDRihanna

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP