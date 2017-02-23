Harvard Named Rihanna Their Humanitarian Of The Year

Getty Image

Rihanna has been named the Humanitarian of the Year by Harvard University.

The prestigious school bestowed the equally prestigious award on RiRi due to her work promoting health and education throughout the developing world.

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter, explaining why they chose the pop star for the award that has previously gone to people like former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and the Archbishop Desmond Tutu. “She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries.”

Rihanna has also acted as an ambassador for her scholarship program by traveling to the countries where children could use it the most and meeting with them.

The Anti singer will accept her award at Harvard on February 28. We hope she puts the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on the shelf where her Grammys should have gone, right next to her awesome flask.