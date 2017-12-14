River Tiber Proves He Could Be Toronto’s Next Big R&B Success With The Smooth New Song ‘Patience’

12.14.17 13 mins ago

We haven’t heard much from Toronto R&B up-and-comer River Tiber (real name Tommy Paxton-Beesley) since he released his debut full-length album Indigo in 2016. Thankfully, he’s been dropping hints throughout 2017 that he has something new on the way: In August, he tweeted, “Every time it feels like I’m making my first project,” and in September, he responded to a fan wanting new music, saying he’s “currently in space but I’ll be back.” It looks like Paxton-Beesley has re-entered the atmosphere now, as he returned with a new song called “Patience.”

River Tiber was previously sampled by Drake on “No Tellin'” and has collaborated with BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada, all of which is indicative of his sound. “Patience” is filled with quiet smoothness that explodes into a boisterous fury, and it has us looking forward to what’s next.

He hasn’t announced a new album yet, but this new song sure makes it seem like he’s at least working towards something. It’s tough to get a word out of Paxton-Beesley about his music, and he admitted as much in April, tweeting that he’s saving his breath for the material: “Everything I don’t say I’m putting into songs.”

Listen to “Patience” above, and find his 2016 album Indigo here.

Around The Web

TAGSPatienceRiver Tiber

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 4 hours ago
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 5 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 5 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 5 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 6 hours ago 2 Comments
What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP