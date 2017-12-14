Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We haven’t heard much from Toronto R&B up-and-comer River Tiber (real name Tommy Paxton-Beesley) since he released his debut full-length album Indigo in 2016. Thankfully, he’s been dropping hints throughout 2017 that he has something new on the way: In August, he tweeted, “Every time it feels like I’m making my first project,” and in September, he responded to a fan wanting new music, saying he’s “currently in space but I’ll be back.” It looks like Paxton-Beesley has re-entered the atmosphere now, as he returned with a new song called “Patience.”

River Tiber was previously sampled by Drake on “No Tellin'” and has collaborated with BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada, all of which is indicative of his sound. “Patience” is filled with quiet smoothness that explodes into a boisterous fury, and it has us looking forward to what’s next.

He hasn’t announced a new album yet, but this new song sure makes it seem like he’s at least working towards something. It’s tough to get a word out of Paxton-Beesley about his music, and he admitted as much in April, tweeting that he’s saving his breath for the material: “Everything I don’t say I’m putting into songs.”

Listen to “Patience” above, and find his 2016 album Indigo here.