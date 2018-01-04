Rivers Cuomo Says It’s ‘Not A Good Sign’ When ‘Old School’ Weezer Fans Like Their New Songs

01.04.18

Late last year, Weezer released their eleventh album, Pacific Daydream, and although asking the record to live up to the band’s biggest hits like their first two self-titled albums is a tall order, it’s at least worth a listen: It features sunny and fun singles like “Beach Boys” and “Weekend Woman,” and earned a totally respectable 64 rating on Metacritic.

Still, compared to the rest of the band’s discography, it’s not their best-performing record. It’s tough to predict how well an album will fare critically or commercially, but Rivers Cuomo seems to have figured out one factor that’s indicative of a new song’s success: In a recent interview, Cuomo said that if their “old school fans” are into a new song of theirs, it probably means that it won’t do that well:

“In a perfect world, everyone would love everything that we put out. But we’ve learned from experience to be a little concerned if we put out a song and the old school fans get excited by it: It’s often not a good sign that the song will perform well.”

He went on to explain his thought process, saying that it has a lot to do with how Pinkerton only became beloved well after its release:

