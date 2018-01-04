Getty Image

Late last year, Weezer released their eleventh album, Pacific Daydream, and although asking the record to live up to the band’s biggest hits like their first two self-titled albums is a tall order, it’s at least worth a listen: It features sunny and fun singles like “Beach Boys” and “Weekend Woman,” and earned a totally respectable 64 rating on Metacritic.

Still, compared to the rest of the band’s discography, it’s not their best-performing record. It’s tough to predict how well an album will fare critically or commercially, but Rivers Cuomo seems to have figured out one factor that’s indicative of a new song’s success: In a recent interview, Cuomo said that if their “old school fans” are into a new song of theirs, it probably means that it won’t do that well:

“In a perfect world, everyone would love everything that we put out. But we’ve learned from experience to be a little concerned if we put out a song and the old school fans get excited by it: It’s often not a good sign that the song will perform well.”

He went on to explain his thought process, saying that it has a lot to do with how Pinkerton only became beloved well after its release: