Grammy award-winning pianist and producer Robert Glasper, along with Bryan-Michael Cox and LeToya Luckett, is hosting a benefit show on Monday, September 18 calledHelp Houston Heal at the Troubadour in Hollywood. The purpose of the show is to provide relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey, and all the proceeds generated by ticket sales will be donated to localized relief efforts in Houston to provide timely aid to those still trying to put the pieces of their lives back together after Harvey devastated much of the area.

Glasper will also be performing at the show with rapper Lupe Fiasco, singers Lalah Hathaway, Estelle, and BJ The Chicago Kid, with other entertainers to be announced. Uproxx will be interviewing Robert Glasper about the event on Facebook Live tomorrow, September 14, so stay tuned for that. Glasper, who is originally from Houston, left Texas when he moved to New York for college to study at the New School.

Help Houston Heal is partnered with Bread Of Life Houston, a non-profit organization that provides services to the homeless, individuals struggling with HIV and AIDS, and the low to moderate income community, and Direct Relief, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with a stated mission to “improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.”

Proceeds from the Help Houston Heal show will be donated to Bread of Life’s Hurricane Harvey Fund which will directly support disaster case management, a tool bank, and direct assistance to individuals.