Robert Pattinson, the actor best known for his roles in the Twilight film series has reportedly decided to call off his engagement with electronic music stalwart FKA Twigs. According to a source who spoke with the U.K. publication The Sun, “Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there.” Adding, “It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

Pattinson and FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, had been dating going all the way back to 2014, and were officially engaged just seven months after their relationship started. Back in July, Pattinson kicked off a round of speculation on the state of their relationship when he told Howard Stern that they were only “kind of” engaged.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world, you want to be able to [be more open], but it’s literally like, you get stuck in this position but you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in,” he said. “You kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary, but then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.”