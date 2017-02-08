Why Do The 2017 Rock Grammys Seem So Out Of Touch?

Ebru Yildiz/Vanessa Heins/Phillip Randall

2016 certainly had its ups and downs, but it was extremely kind to the music world. Interestingly enough, in a world dominated by hip-hop and pop, different “underground” rock bands started to emerge from the basement and take over our stages and Spotify playlists. Our list of 20 best rock albums of 2016 was incredibly diverse, representing bands and performers ranging from indie to emo to hardcore punk. Many rock albums even made it onto our overall best albums of 2016 list.

Relatively unknown artists like Mitski, Pinegrove, and PUP saw almost universal critical acclaim for their latest works, and landed on various end-of-year lists across the music world, including Stereogum, Rolling Stone, and NPR. In 2016, we lost David Bowie, an icon of otherworldly proportions who left us with some of his most human work in the shape of his beautiful swan song album Blackstar.

Yet… none of these albums appear anywhere near the nominees for Best Rock Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Instead, the nominees are Blink-182’s nostalgic-and-fun-but-not-objectively-very-great comeback album (sans Tom DeLonge) California, Cage The Elephant’s Tell Me I’m Pretty, Gojira’s Magma, Panic! At The Disco’s Death Of A Bachelor, and yet another colored self-titled album from Weezer.

The lack of any overlap whatsoever between the critically-acclaimed “Best of the Year” and the Grammy-nominated “Best of the Year” begs the question: why is there such a disconnect? With the aforementioned acts, as well as artists like Car Seat Headrest landing on nearly every critical year-end list, why is there not a single parallel with the Grammy nominees? Perhaps it’s because no one in the Academy cast their votes for the Grammys this year, as Questlove predicted? Or maybe, as our very own Steven Hyden pointed out, people just aren’t paying attention to the bands keeping rock music alive.