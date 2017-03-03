Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Roger Waters hasn’t released a new album of solo material in 25 years, but the Pink Floyd co-founder is about to inject some fresh songs into his setlists on May 19. That’s the day that Waters’ long-awaited album Is This The Life We Really Want?

Waters’ announced the album with a teaser trailer, that also includes some lush orchestral music, presumably from the new album. Waters will tour some of the music on his new high-concept Us + Them tour, a tour that he hopes will spread a message of unity.

“I’ve only ever written about one thing in my life, which is the fact that we as human beings have a responsibility to one another, and that it’s important that we empathize with others, that we organize society so that we all become happier and we all get the life we really want,” he told Rolling Stone. ” And the life that we really want is a life where we can all afford to educate our children, so they and our grandchildren can aspire to better and more productive, less aggressive, less competitive, less ‘rah-rah,’ less nationalistic, less colonial, less supremacist lives than the lives we’re forced to live now, controlled as we are by the very few.”

Waters had previously spoken out against the divisive President Donald Trump at a show in Mexico City. He projected images of POTUS during a performance of the famous Pink Floyd song “Pigs.”

“It’s about gluttony, and Trump is a glutton for his own self-love,” he explained. “Unfortunately, because he’s been elected as president of the United States, it has emboldened him in the view that people are impressed by him.”

Is This The Life We Really Want? is out May 19.