The Rolling Stones Aired Out A ’70s Classic For The First Time In 44 Years At Their Tour Opener In Europe

09.11.17 2 hours ago

Heading into their No Filter tour of Europe this year, The Rolling Stones promised the presumptive crowds a set that was dotted with “a couple of unexpected tracks each night, and randomly selected surprises.” Even then, at the kickoff show yesterday in Hamburg, Germany, it’s probably safe to expect that the thousands who showed up couldn’t have expected the band to hit them with something as obscure as this.

For the first time in 44 years, the Stones performed the first track, “Dancing With Mr. D” from their 1973 album Goat’s Head Soup live. Coincidentally, the last time they performed that particular song was on a tour of Europe on October 19, 1973 in Berlin, shortly after that album came out. The deep cuts didn’t end their however.

Recently, the Stones have been running this gimmick allowing fans to vote for one cut to make it into the show out of a choice of three different selections — They did this at at a show I caught a few years back on their Zip Code tour and played “Heartbreak (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo), and yes, it was awesome — and for that the opener in Hamburg, the lucky winner was “Under My Thumb,” which they hadn’t played in well over a decade. They also gave “Play With Fire” it’s first live airing since February 23, 1990.

Needless to say, if the kickoff show is any indication, fans of some of the Stones most obscure cuts are in for a major treat this Fall.

Around The Web

TAGSDancing With Mr. DGoats Head SoupThe Rolling Stones

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP