Rozwell Kid Is Paying Fans To Help Them Finish Their ‘Boomerang’ Music Video

11.14.17 1 hour ago

West Virginia’s Rozwell Kid are truly one of a kind. They’re a hard rock band complete with infectious hooks and shredding riffs, and their latest effort, Precious Art, was an unexpectedly wonderful collection of power-pop songs.

You might have noticed that the above video only spans the first twenty seconds of Precious Art track “Boomerang.” That’s because the band’s latest trick is a contest asking fans to help them finish the video in whatever way they see fit.

“We’re looking for a handful of fans to truly let their talents shine,” reads a statement on their website. “Are you a filmmaker? Are you a dancer? A juggler? An animator? A magician? A puppeteer? Great! We want to see whatever makes you YOU.” The band is now taking submissions for ideas, which will then be vetted before choosing six winners to contribute to the final cut of the video. Those lucky six will receive instructions for what is expected of their segment and will have one month to submit their footage. What’s better is that the winners will actually be receiving financial compensation for their efforts!

Check out the full rules of the contest and submit your idea on the band’s website. Precious Art is out now via SideOne Dummy Records.

Around The Web

TAGSboomerangRozwell KidSideOne Dummy Records

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP