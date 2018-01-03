Alisha Uguccini

We aren’t even a week into the new year and our 2017 label of the year Tiny Engines is already coming in hot with the new single from Cleveland, Ohio quartet Runaway Brother. “Kissing” is one the first tastes of the “outsider guitar pop” group’s sophomore album New Pocket, and is chock full of infectious vocal melodies, killer riffs, and everything good in a guitar-based pop song. It’s one of the first tracks that was written for the record, and is certainly an incredibly promising sign of what’s to come with the remaining twelve tracks.

With this track in particular, Runaway Brother aimed to embrace something dynamic in an attempt to express “a representation of the highs and lows of creating something,” vocalist/guitarist Jacob Lee says via email. “[The song] is when that idea you have been racking your brain for finally just ‘kisses’ you on the forehead and enables you to move on to the next one. Or take a break, we all need breaks.” Stream “Kissing,” which we are happy to be exclusively premiering, below.

New Pocket is out 2/16 on Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here. Soon after the record’s release, Runaway Brother will embark on a lengthy tour in support, all the dates for which are below.

2/09 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

2/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto

2/16 – Rochester, NY @ Vineyard Comm. Space

2/17 – Toronto, ON @ D-Beatstro

2/18 – Montreal, QC @ Casa De Popolo

2/19 – Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House

2/20 – Albany, NY @ House Show

2/21 – Manchester, NH @ Bungalow

2/22 – Attleboro, MA @ Patterson Creations

2/23 – West Haven, CT @ The Cave

2/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery

2/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

2/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Sidebar

2/27 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

2/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone

3/01 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

3/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

3/05 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Daily Rotation

3/06 – Nashville, TN @ Sunnyvale

3/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ TBA

3/09 – Oklahoma City @ House Show

3/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ TBA

3/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ TBA

3/12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

3/13 – Los Angeles @ The Smell

3/14 – San Francisco @ TBA

3/16 – Portland, OR @ TBA

3/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Wormhole

3/18 – Boise, ID @ TBA

3/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Underground

3/20 – Denver, CO @ 7th Circle

3/21 – Kansas City @ TBA

3/22 – Springfield, IL @ Black Sheep

3/23 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

3/24 – South Bend, IN @The Well

3/25 – Ann Arbor @ Blind Pig