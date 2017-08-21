Ryan Adams Apologized For Losing His Temper And Calling Father John Misty A ‘Self-Important A**hole’

#Ryan Adams
Deputy Music Editor
08.21.17

Getty Image

Who among us hasn’t gotten angry and said or done something we regret over social media? I know I have. Singer-Songwriter Ryan Adams did just this weekend, and for that he’s decided to apologize. Seemingly out of nowhere on Saturday, Adams took to Twitter to lash out at Father John Misty, someone who he has had a sordid history with through the years, calling him a “self-important a**hole,” “Elton Josh,” and “Sir F*ckhead.”

Apparently, Adams felt pangs of remorse the next day about his comments and took to Instagram to issue a formal apology along with a picture of his cat.

I’m human and I have bad days. It happens. I apologize. ‬‪I took a deep breath and remembered I can always do better‬. As a human I am never going to be done working towards being more compassionate, peaceful and open. So I leave this here as a reminder. I am very tired but it’s no excuse to be cruel to others, even if they have shown me that same meanness. It is better to love.

It’s difficult to know what the impetus for Adams vitriol was that particular day. The two singers have clashed in the past, especially after Misty recorded a covers album of Adams covering Taylor Swift’s record 1989. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Misty explained that, “I was taking this dude to task for what I saw as a grotesque stunt and matching it with another grotesque stunt. It ironically became the biggest publicity that I’ve ever received, and that grossed me out. I had to take them down. Which then, of course, made it even bigger. It was such a comedy of errors.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Adams
TAGSFATHER JOHN MISTYryan adams

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP