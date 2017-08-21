Getty Image

Who among us hasn’t gotten angry and said or done something we regret over social media? I know I have. Singer-Songwriter Ryan Adams did just this weekend, and for that he’s decided to apologize. Seemingly out of nowhere on Saturday, Adams took to Twitter to lash out at Father John Misty, someone who he has had a sordid history with through the years, calling him a “self-important a**hole,” “Elton Josh,” and “Sir F*ckhead.”

Apparently, Adams felt pangs of remorse the next day about his comments and took to Instagram to issue a formal apology along with a picture of his cat.

I’m human and I have bad days. It happens. I apologize. ‬‪I took a deep breath and remembered I can always do better‬. As a human I am never going to be done working towards being more compassionate, peaceful and open. So I leave this here as a reminder. I am very tired but it’s no excuse to be cruel to others, even if they have shown me that same meanness. It is better to love.

It’s difficult to know what the impetus for Adams vitriol was that particular day. The two singers have clashed in the past, especially after Misty recorded a covers album of Adams covering Taylor Swift’s record 1989. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Misty explained that, “I was taking this dude to task for what I saw as a grotesque stunt and matching it with another grotesque stunt. It ironically became the biggest publicity that I’ve ever received, and that grossed me out. I had to take them down. Which then, of course, made it even bigger. It was such a comedy of errors.”