NADIA CHAUDHURY/UPROXX

While the amount of beef in the rock world will never come close to touching the many, many feuds you’ll find in hip-hop, chances are good that amongst the guitar playing set, if there is beef to be found, Ryan Adams will be in the middle of it. Just a few weeks after going after some of the members of the Strokes on Twitter, seemingly out of nowhere, the singer-songwriter decided to give Father John Misty a full-blown dragging.

It all started when Austin City Limits announced that they’d be hosting Father John later this month. Adams did not care for that booking, quoted the tweet and said, “It’s so wonderful you booked the most self-important a**hole on earth to ‘break it all down for us’ while he does his Nick Cave impression.

We'll have #FatherJohnMisty on the #acltv stage Tuesday 8/22! Live stream his entire performance here https://t.co/5Vpvvu8tFB #poweredbydell — Austin City Limits (@acltv) August 19, 2017

When Har Mar Superstar jumped into to intervene on Misty’s behalf, Adams doubled-down in a number of since deleted tweets, writing, “Yeah, Elton Josh has never targeted another artist before. Ever. Weren’t you in a video of his lampooning Kurt Cobain?” He also asked, “Did you hug Elton Josh when we talks sh*t about every person ever? You must be in a constant embraces with Sir F*ckhead.”

He also, oddly, took a dig at alt-country standout Jason Isbell in a near-incoherent message to John Mayer, saying, “He’ll also write about your divorce.”

While it’s hard to say what, exactly, set Adams off last night, the fact that Misty once recorded a covers album of Adams covering Taylor Swift stands out as maybe the prime reason for this vitriol-filled attack. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Misty explained that, “I was taking this dude to task for what I saw as a grotesque stunt and matching it with another grotesque stunt. It ironically became the biggest publicity that I’ve ever received, and that grossed me out. I had to take them down. Which then, of course, made it even bigger. It was such a comedy of errors.”