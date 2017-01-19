Ryan Adams Says Whiskeytown Might Actually Get Back Together

Getty Image

Ryan Adams is gearing up to release his new album Prisoner, and he’s already shared the organ-heavy rocker “Do You Still Love Me?” and the lonely strummer “To Be Without You.” If you’re an Australian fan, maybe you’ve even heard the entire album, but the rest of us are still eyeing that February 17 release date with increasing excitement.

In the meantime, Adams has given us a couple other releases to anticipate — namely Liz Phair’s forthcoming double album that’s a return to her Guyville sound, and a new record from Jenny Lewis — that also sounds amazing — and that he gave the highest praise to in a new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1. He compared her to Bob Dylan:

“I just finished doing some demos which sound really full on, but some early recordings with Jenny Lewis — she has amassed an incredible arsenal of songs for her new record and I think she’s still on the search but she’s close,” Adams told Lowe. “It’s unbelievable; it’s really next level. I think it sounds like, if you’re a Jenny Lewis fan, imagine if she wrote Blonde On Blonde or something. It’s super detailed, it’s next level which is crazy.”

He further expanded on the recordings that he’s doing with Phair and how they recaptured the Guyville sound: