Let’s get this out of the way first: Ryan Hurd is engaged to country music’s currently reigning queen, Maren Morris. After her 2016 album Hero, Morris won the CMA for New Artist of the Year, along with the Grammy for Best New Artist and her breakout hit, “My Church,” won Best Solo Country performance.

But really, that personal connection to another of the genre’s recent stars is only one small thing you need to know about Hurd, who himself is one of Nashville’s most promising new artists. The fact that he’s in a romantic relationship with Morris is really just icing on the cake for a songwriter who has already proven himself time and again as an emerging force in country music.

Back in April of this year, Ryan Hurd released his first-ever EP as a solo artist, and the lead off single “Love In A Bar” is an autobiographical account of the couple’s romance. Two of the EP’s other tracks, “City Girl” and “We Do Us” (the latter is another clear autobiographical track, natch) have already landed on Billboard‘s Spotify Viral 50 chart, and the remaining song, “Hold You Back,” might be the best ode to tender unraveling of an old love I’ve heard out of the genre in years. Oh and yes, those female backup vocals you hear might sound a little familiar.

The entire EP is worth multiple listens for country fans who want more than brackish bro-country, but have no problem with an earworm that splits the difference between country’s old classics and current arena-packing greats. Ryan Hurd is picking up steam by the minute, and is currently sitting at the No. 8 slot on Billboard‘s Heatseeker chart — even though it came out almost three months ago. There’s nothing like staying power when it comes to a brand new artist, especially in a genre as fickle as this one.

Already an old hand at crafting chart-topping Nashville hits that mesh the kind of searing, golden lyrics and simple country-flecked melodies that turn songwriters into headliners, but Hurd only recently made the transition to solo artist after several years writing hits for other people. If you’ve heard Blake Shelton’s duet with Ashley Monroe, “Lonely Tonight” off his 2014 album Bringing Back The Sunshine, then you’re already familiar with his vulnerable, playful style — that song became his first No. 1 when it was released to radio in 2015. Shelton is just one of many artists Hurd has written for, those packed ranks include artists like Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Tim McGraw, FGL, and yes, Maren Morris, along with many more.

A couple weeks before the big news of their engagement, I spoke with Hurd over the phone from a couch in Nashville, where he paused a bout of binge-watching with Maren to talk about balancing a relationship with another musician, how he made his way into the world of songwriting, and what it means to sing and perform his own hits, and finally embrace the stage as a solo artist. Read our conversation below — this is one of those artists you’re going to want to gloat about being early on.