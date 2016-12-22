Why Trump's Thank You Tour Is So Weird

Sad13’s Playful New Christmas Song Wants You To Confront The Donald Trump Supporters In Your Family

#Christmas
12.22.16 2 days ago

Sad13 has never shied away from taking on the issues. After all one of the first tracks we heard from the Speedy Ortiz frontwoman’s solo outing was an ode to consent. But her new Christmas song is about as brazenly political as we’ve ever seen her, while still maintaining the playful attitude that characterizes her work away from her role as Ortiz’s head shredder. “MCGA” (short for “Make Christmas Great Again”) is a call for young liberal voters to stir up some sh*t when they head home to their families.

The surf-y tune is very 2016, right down to the evil Kermit meme cover art. And Sadie is fully willing to admit that if you “ask them how they voted,” it will probably end in chaos. The song closes with the sounds of a dinner table argument about Donald Trump underneath her picking out the notes of “Hark The Herald Angels Sing.” Still, the song is a bit of fun for a sub-set of the country that is about to be distinctly uncomfortable. Check it out up top.

For more on Sad13, check out our interview with Dupuis from around the release of her debut album Slugger where she describes why she felt the need to write a pop album.

TOPICS#Christmas
TAGSChristmasdonald trumpSad13SPEEDY ORTIZ

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP