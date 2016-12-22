Sad13 has never shied away from taking on the issues. After all one of the first tracks we heard from the Speedy Ortiz frontwoman’s solo outing was an ode to consent. But her new Christmas song is about as brazenly political as we’ve ever seen her, while still maintaining the playful attitude that characterizes her work away from her role as Ortiz’s head shredder. “MCGA” (short for “Make Christmas Great Again”) is a call for young liberal voters to stir up some sh*t when they head home to their families.

The surf-y tune is very 2016, right down to the evil Kermit meme cover art. And Sadie is fully willing to admit that if you “ask them how they voted,” it will probably end in chaos. The song closes with the sounds of a dinner table argument about Donald Trump underneath her picking out the notes of “Hark The Herald Angels Sing.” Still, the song is a bit of fun for a sub-set of the country that is about to be distinctly uncomfortable. Check it out up top.

For more on Sad13, check out our interview with Dupuis from around the release of her debut album Slugger where she describes why she felt the need to write a pop album.