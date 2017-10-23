Sam Smith Was A Gender Role-Smashing Pioneer In High School

10.23.17

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times writer Louis Wise, British singer Sam Smith revealed an affinity for high heels and makeup, saying, “I feel just as much woman as I am man.”

Smith, who is gearing up for the release of the follow-up to his debut album, In The Lonely Hour — his first album in two years. He also talked about being a teenage gender role-smashing rebel. “When I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn, and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens, and huge fur coats — for two and a half years.”

The “Too Good At Goodbyes” singer also shared his favorite location in Sydney, Australia for drag shopping: It’s called House of Priscilla, and he says that he visits whenever he visits Oz, “Oh my God, I just buy everything — heels, dresses. We have a great time.”

Smith also talked about his “addictive personality,” relationships, and his “deluxe set of fairy godmothers” in Ian McKellen, Elton John, and the late George Michael.

Smith’s sophomore album, The Thrill of It All, is due out on November 3 through Capitol Records.

