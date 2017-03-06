San Francisco Symphony’s ‘Symphony Pride’ Will Benefit The Embattled LGBTQ Community

03.06.17 1 hour ago

SF Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony is teaming up with Broadway star Audra McDonald for a benefit to help the LGBT community as they face new attacks. On April 4, at the Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, “Symphony Pride” will celebrate the city’s queer residents while also raising money to help benefit Bay Area LGBT charities.

”One of music’s greatest roles is to bring people together,” director Michael Tilson Thomas said in a statement. “I am proud to join with the musicians of the San Francisco Symphony and my dear friend Audra McDonald in presenting an evening that celebrates and honors the spirit of our community. This concert also offers me the opportunity to express my appreciation for the generous welcome extended to me and my husband Joshua Robison since our arrival here over 20 years ago.”

The symphony planned the event a day before the group begins their tour of the East Coast. That trek was to include two stops in North Carolina, however the symphony cancelled those dates in response to anti-LGBT laws passed by the state legislature. The symphony joins other acts like Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam, as well as organizations like the NBA, in boycotting the anti-trans law.

Around The Web

TAGSHB2LGBT
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP