SF Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony is teaming up with Broadway star Audra McDonald for a benefit to help the LGBT community as they face new attacks. On April 4, at the Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, “Symphony Pride” will celebrate the city’s queer residents while also raising money to help benefit Bay Area LGBT charities.

”One of music’s greatest roles is to bring people together,” director Michael Tilson Thomas said in a statement. “I am proud to join with the musicians of the San Francisco Symphony and my dear friend Audra McDonald in presenting an evening that celebrates and honors the spirit of our community. This concert also offers me the opportunity to express my appreciation for the generous welcome extended to me and my husband Joshua Robison since our arrival here over 20 years ago.”

The symphony planned the event a day before the group begins their tour of the East Coast. That trek was to include two stops in North Carolina, however the symphony cancelled those dates in response to anti-LGBT laws passed by the state legislature. The symphony joins other acts like Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam, as well as organizations like the NBA, in boycotting the anti-trans law.