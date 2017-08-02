Glasgow DJ Sarra Wild Confronts Boiler Room About Editing Her Criticism Of White Men Out Of Their Doc

08.02.17 48 mins ago 2 Comments

On Monday, Glaswegian DJ and promoter Sarra Wild took to Facebook to call out Boiler Room for editing out comments she made in their recent Glasgow’s New Wave documentary.

In the post she argues that her questions about the removal of comments from the doc that she had made about the racial makeup of the scene being primarily white men, had gone unanswered by the Boiler Room team. She added “[It was] litterally (sic) the only bit in the documentary that could have started a conversation that needs to be had in Glasgow and they took it out.”

