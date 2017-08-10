Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Saudi TV host and singer Abdallah Al Shahani was performing at a festival in Taif, Saudi Arabia this past weekend, and while the teens of America would have loved his dance moves, the authorities of Saudi Arabia weren’t so into them. He dabbed on stage, footage of the disgusting display made its way around the internet, and now he has been arrested, according to BBC.

The move was recently banned by the Ministry of Interior’s National Commission for Combatting Drug Use because of its supposed connections to marijuana. Just a few days ago, the ministry tweeted an image that depicts a dabbing figure with a red X on top of it and warns “people about the dangers of this [move] on the youth and society, and is warning against imitating it.”

Al Shahani has since apologized for hitting the dab, writing on Twitter that he did it “unintentionally and spontaneously” (translation via BBC): “I apologize to our respected government and to my audience for unintentionally and spontaneously making the dance move at Taif festival. Please accept my apology.”

السلام عليكم .. اقدم أشد اعتذاري لحكومتنا الرشيدة وجمهوري العزيز على الحركة

(العفوية الغير مقصوده ) في مهرجان الطائف

تقبلوا اعتذاري .. — عبدالله الشهراني (@Shaharani1A) August 6, 2017

We’re sorry to say it, hip-hop fans of Saudi Arabia, but you’ll probably have to leave the country if you ever want to see Migos perform live.