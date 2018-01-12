Seal seemingly went after Oprah in an Instagram post a couple days ago, in which he shared a photo of the media mogul kissing Harvey Weinstein on the cheek. The photo itself was captioned, “When you have been the problem for decades but suddenly they all think you are the solution,” and Seal wrote alongside the image, “Oh I forgot, that’s right… you’d heard the rumors but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.”

Now it turns out that the intent behind Seal’s post may have been misunderstood: The singer took time last night to film and post a Facebook video of himself getting the facts straight, saying that Oprah being in the photo is just circumstantial, and that his barbs were only pointed towards Weinstein and Hollywood: