Watch Selena Gomez Play Every Member Of A Bizarre Love Triangle In The Retro ‘Bad Liar’ Video

Contributing Writer
06.14.17

Selena Gomez put her acting background to work in the video for her excellent new single “Bad Liar.” The Talking Heads-sampling track went even further into the past for its accompanying clip, following Gomez as she navigates through a school day in 1978.

Throughout the day, Gomez tries to catch the eye of a gym teacher she is infatuated with and notices her father — a teacher at the school — seems to be flirting with her. Oh, did we mention that Gomez plays the part of all three characters as well as her mother? That seems important.

For a pop star to move the high-school crush narrative outside of its typically hetero constraints would be newsworthy enough on its own, but Gomez going full Eddie Murphy in the lovingly-crafted, wallpapered throwback of a video adds an extra layer of greatness to what was already a fantastic pop song (seriously, even David Byrne is on board). And the video is even better when held up to the story of how her former flame turned down a movie role over a depiction of gay sex.

Give the video a watch up top and look out for “Fetish” — whatever that might be — to drop in the near future.

Around The Web

TAGSBad LiarSELENA GOMEZ

