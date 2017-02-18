Vin Diesel is a unique musical treasure. We are blessed and must treasure him. (Still crushed that he didn’t knock out three songs on the XXX: Return of Xander Cage soundtrack. Next time, please.) Sure, he doesn’t have a traditional pop star’s voice, but that’s not what you want from Vin. YOU WANT THE DIESEL, BABY!

The Groot conjurer has found himself added to a current Selena Gomez and Kygo team-up to the joy of everyone with blood running through their veins. Diesel shared that he’d be featured on a mix of the breakup track on Twitter. Yes, Vin’s on Twitter and he’s doing a fantastic job.

You are going to be as shocked as I am… Kygo the magician just took my voice and added it to his new track. Speechless. — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) February 17, 2017

Go to my Facebook page… wait for it… again thank you Kygo for making magic. Selena's voice is beautiful and welcoming. Dream come true!! — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) February 18, 2017

The results? Well, you can witness them for yourself. For what it’s worth, Diesel has given the whole experience a big thumbs up.

“WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page,” wrote Diesel on Instagram. “I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth… ”