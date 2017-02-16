Sounds Like Selena Gomez Is Also Taking Shots At Justin Bieber On Her New Guest Verse

#Justin Bieber
caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
02.16.17

Getty Image

It never rains, but it pours. Yesterday, The Weeknd appeared on a track that seems to be dissing Justin Bieber, something he might feel compelled to do because he’s now reportedly dating Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez. For her part, Gomez has been on a tear lately, posing next-to-naked in a pic that can only evoke what now seems to be The Weeknd’s “Party Monster” lyric about her — “ass shaped like Selena” — and releasing a guest verse today that takes an ex to task.

Of course, Bieber kicked some of this off himself by calling The Weeknd’s music “wack,” but it doesn’t help that according to TMZ, yesterday he was also officially charged in an old assault case from last summer. Given that context, it can’t be easy to her Selena singing on Kygo’s latest single “It Ain’t Me” about an ex that let her down and how she won’t be there for him when he needs someone.

The chorus is pretty explicit: “Who’s going to walk you through the dark side of the morning / Who’s going to rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep / Who’s waking up to drive you home / When you’re drunk and all alone?” Then it finishes: “It ain’t me.” It’s not quite a Bob Dylan reference, but almost. Listen below, I have a feeling this saga is far from over.

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSJustin BieberSELENA GOMEZ
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 23 hours ago 4 Comments
The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 1 day ago 34 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP