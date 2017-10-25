Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Selena Gomez, fresh off the release of a deluge of new music including her transformational single “Bad Liar,” has tapped electronic music producer Marshmello for “Wolves,” the wistful follow-up to “Fetish,” her previous single with Gucci Mane. “Wolves” has also been selected as Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe’s “World Record.”

“Wolves” is a longing ballad with a solid backbeat that finds Gomez “running through the jungle” to get to the object of her affection. The single is a slow burn building up to a soaring hook replete with Marshmello’s signature manipulated vocal samples and snapping snare rolls, with Gomez breaking down the extremes she’s willing to go through for her paramour.

The singer is returning from a health issue-imposed hiatus from promoting all her new music due to kidney surgery related to her lupus. However, her profile hasn’t been significantly affected by the time away, with Courtney Love covering her “Hands To Myself” at a recent charity event and pop-rock trio Haim giving “Bad Liar” a similar treatment with homemade instruments. It looks like the singer’s momentum is solid for the time being as she gears up to release a full body of work sometime in the near future.

Meanwhile, Marshmello was recently revealed to be one of the highest-paid EDM producers/DJs in the world, having raked in $21 million between Juen 2016 and June 2017.