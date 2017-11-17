Selena Gomez Literally Walks On Water In The Brooding ‘Wolves’ Video

While she’s been making headlines for reuniting with her longterm on again off again ex Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez is also steadily releasing new music that seems to point toward a forthcoming album. A couple weeks ago, she released the longing-filled EDM collab with DJ/producer Marshmellow, “Wolves,” and today the video for the track debuted courtesy of Apple Music. Watch a clip of the video that Selena shared on Twitter above.

In the clip, Selena wanders through a swimming pool facility after hours, all her actions caught on tape by a surveillance camera. She prostrates herself in the shower, wriggling under the water in apparent desperation to get the attention of the protagonist her song is directed toward, and walks up and down a dark hallway in a glittery, low cut dress. Finally, she perches on a high diving board, feet above the water, and then, transitions to walking on top of the water itself while dressed in a swan-like costume. Below her, Marshmellow’s signature DJ mask falls into the depths.

The video was directed by Colin Tilley, and Gomez will be performing the song live for the first time at the American Music Awards this weekend. It follows up other 2017 standouts like “Bad Liar,” “Fetish,” and all but promises a new album is coming next year. By the way, she’s become a masterful pop star in the last few years. The whole video is available here.