Getty Image

Selena Gomez already made our springtime vibes concrete with her Kygo collaboration, “It Ain’t Me,” but just because she’s Selena, she’s giving fans even more. Does she ever stop? On Wednesday, Gomez added her new cover of “Only You” to the trailer of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, a show she executive produced.

“Only You” was originally recorded by Yazoo and written by former Depeche Mode member Vince Clarke. It was a synthy, demure ’80s track that since went on to be covered by Kylie Minogue and Enrique Iglesias. Gomez’s cover, as heard in the 30-second snippet, is downtempo and near heartbreaking, with her silky vocals almost crying with longing. “All I needed was the love you gave / All I needed for another day / And all I ever knew / Only you.”

2 days til @13ReasonsWhy… Here's a 1st listen to my cover of "Only You” from the soundtrack, inspired by Hannah and Clay's story. Out 3/30! pic.twitter.com/aSrAFhpFoY — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 29, 2017

The teary track is “inspired by Hannah and Clay’s story,” Gomez tweeted, which makes sense, since the drama is about a girl who leaves cassettes for her classmates before she commits suicide.

13 Reasons Why stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette and is adapted from Jay Asher’s 2007 young-adult novel of the same name. It premieres on Netflix on Friday, while Gomez’ full soundtrack offering will be out on Thursday. Here’s the full trailer for 13 Reasons Why:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The song in the trailer is Ruelle’s “Game of Survival,” by the way.