A History Of Selena Gomez's Most Controversial Moments

Selena Gomez Is Back In A Romantic Mood On Her ‘Only You’ Yaz Cover

Contributing Writer
03.30.17

Getty Image

I hear that Selena Gomez through her computer out the window because she wanted to make something real. And while we don’t know how much arpeggiator was involved, the synths on this cinematic cover of Yaz’s “Only You” are just lovely. The slow, smoky and romantic ballad from the soundtrack to the 13 Reasons Why mini-series she’s produced for Netflix gives us an idea of the mood that the show is reaching for, if “girl sends tapes from beyond the grave to explained why she decided to end her life” doesn’t do that well enough.

“Only You” gets pride of place on the adaptation of the hit young adult novel’s upcoming soundtrack, which is a mix of modern tracks by Lord Huron and Chromatics and New Wave staples. Alongside originals by The Cure and Joy Division, there’s another cover of Echo & The Bunnymen electronic pop group Roman Remains.

Overall, it looks like Selena Gomez is flexing to bring a story that meant quite a lot to a lot of kids and introducing them to some classics in the process. If you aren’t Team Selena yet, give “Only You” several spins and get on board before Reasons premieres on Netflix on March 31.

Around The Web

TAGS13 Reasons WhySELENA GOMEZYaz
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP