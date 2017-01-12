Nicki Minaj: The Queen of Shock Value

Selena Gomez Shows Off What The Weeknd Meant By ‘Ass Shaped Like Selena’

01.12.17 2 Comments

Hey! Remember that time Selena Gomez said she was “tired of seeing your bodies on Instagram”? This was last November when she was accepting the American Music Award for Pop Rock Female of The Year. In her acceptance speech, Selena pointed to her heart and she said she wanted to see what was in “here” and that she was no longer seeking anyone’s validation. Well, what a difference two months makes because guess who’s on the ‘Gram and showing off the ass The Weeknd is writing songs about?

