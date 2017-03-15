Kyle Johnson

Sera Cahoone has a very non-traditional trajectory, even for a folksinger. Cahoone has been performing in country bands since the tender age of 12, when she would play the drums in dive bars in Colorado After growing up in Colorado, Cahoone moved to Seattle in her early twenties and got involved with the thriving music scene there, first as a drummer for local Carissa’s Wierd (yes, that’s how they spell it), and then later playing drums with one of the city’s breakout folk-rock bands, Band Of Horses.

Still, the urge to write and perform her own songs lingered, and Cahoone gradually began shaping the tracks that would become her debut self-titled album. Released over a decade ago in 2006, Sera Cahoone‘s gentle, hushed and wiry folk caught the attention of Sub Pop, and they released her next two records, Only As The Day Is Long in 2008 and its follow-up Deer Creek Canyon, in 2012. In the last five years, Cahoone has been relatively quiet, but she’s returned this year with another independent release, From Where I Started that will be out next Friday, 3/24.

As the title suggests, Cahoone has been drawn back to her own roots, playing country songs in Colorado dive bars, and the record is steeped in sweet Americana, lingering country melodies, banjo, fiddle, steel guitar, and of course, her ever-present drumming. Cahoone’s voice has long been a staple in the folk community, particularly in the Northwest, but here she expands out of folk and into more traditional country on songs like the heart-wrenching first single about unrequited love, “Up To Me,” and addressing the specter of domestic violence that took the life of her cousin on the haunting “Lady Bug.”

Today, we’re premiering another new track off the record that’s filled with a similar longing. If “Up To Me” imagines a potential future with someone else, “Better Woman” finds love and relationships as motivation to pursue personal growth. Listen to the song below and read a conversation with Sera about drumming in Seattle’s indie rock scene, growing up with a father who was a traveling dynamite salesman, and the kind of country music that moves the heart.

ᐧAs someone who came up in Seattle, do you feel a connection between Colorado and the Northwest?

I do yes. The mountains especially. Both Colorado and Seattle are so beautiful.

It’s pretty rare to run into female drummers, why do you think that role in particular remains so male? And how did you get into it yourself?

As a kid I was always obsessed with drums. I would constantly bang on my desk at school etc. Getting kicked out of class for it. I knew I wanted to be a drummer. So when I was 11 I convinced my mom that if she bought me a drumset I would be able to stop hitting my desk at school. It worked, she bought me a drumset but I couldn’t stop hitting my desk. Haha I tried. And, yes I agree there were not many females drummers when I was growing up. I always had to prove myself to all the boys that I was better than them. They didn’t like it. But that has changed a lot-there are way more female drummers these days. So many amazing ones. It’s so cool to see.

Before your solo career you worked with some pretty iconic Seattle bands, can you talk a bit about your experiences with Carissa’s Weird and Band of Horses?

I was a huge fan of Carissa’s Wierd before I joined. They called me one day and asked if I would want to drum for them. I was so excited. Right away went on a crazy 6 week tour. I’m pretty sure I never drank that much in my life — lots of Old Crow whiskey and sleeping on people’s floors. But, I just love those guys. They are all such incredible musicians. I was sad we broke up. Then when Ben and Mat were recording the first Band Of Horses record, Ben called me and said Sera we need you. So I went in and played some drums on their first record.