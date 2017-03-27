Is Hip-Hop The New Punk?

The Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten Comes Out In Support Of Trump, Calls Him ‘The Political Sex Pistol’

03.27.17

As Politico points out, punk legend Johnny Rotten (aka John Lydon) of the Sex Pistols has opened up in an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain about his surprisingly Conservative views. Given how intently his band fought against the establishment back in the day, it may be unexpected that Rotten is a fan of movements that go against liberal principles, but the way he sees it, he’s still a part of the working class and called the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage “fantastic.”

“The working class have spoken and I’m one of them and I’m with them,” Rotten said regarding the Brexit movement, which Farage spearheaded, that moved to have Britain secede from the European Union. He also had a lot to say about Donald Trump, even going so far as to call him a “the political Sex Pistol” via the words of a reporter:

“One journalist once said to me, ‘is he the political Sex Pistol?’ In a way,” Rotten said. “There are many, many problems with him as a human being but he’s not that [racist] and there just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation because he terrifies politicians. This is a joy to behold for me. Dare I say, [Trump could be] a possible friend.”

TAGSBrexitJOHNNY ROTTENSex Pistolstrump
