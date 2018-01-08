Shaky Knees

When Coachella announced its lineup last week, there was a rumbling from critics about a lack of rock bands on the bill, as if the festival reveals from many of the country’s other big events wouldn’t satisfy such a craving. Case in point is Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival, an event that over the last five years has established itself as one of the preeminent rock fests in the world. And with the announcement of its sixth edition, set to take place on May 4th-6th at Central Park in Atlanta’s downtown, Shaky Knees has cemented itself in that status.

Set to headline the 2018 installment are Jack White, Queens Of The Stone Age, and The National, all of which have already made their presence known on 2018 lineups. But that doesn’t mean the Shaky Knees lineup is a retread. It also includes acts like Tenacious D, Courtney Barnett, The Distillers reunion, Cake, and Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz. Rounding out the docket are plenty of other marquee names, including David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, The War On Drugs, Japandroids, Franz Ferdinand, Jimmy Eat World, Waxahatchee, Bully, Manchester Orchestra, and Charly Bliss.

Tickets for Shaky Knees 2018 go on sale tomorrow at 10am EST at their website starting at a very reasonable $179 for GA tickets.