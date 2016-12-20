Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Losing the legendary Sharon Jones in November was another loss that made 2016 feel like an especially hard year to cope with. But we do still have her music, as this new Claymation video for their 2015 song “Please Come Home For Christmas” reminds us.

The already downbeat Charles Brown tune gets an added layer of longing and sadness via the Rankin/Bass-style visual and the passing of Jones. Though you should definitely stick around for the end of the video, when the story and Jones’ vocals close out the track on a bit of a warm and fuzzy note.

According to a press release, the stop-motion video is made up of 3200 individual shots, taken entirely on an iPhone. Work on the video began well before Jones’ death and took over three months and 600 man-hours to complete.

In addition to the new video, Daptone Records announced that Miss Sharon Jones! — a documentary on her battle with cancer and return to the stage that has been touring festivals for a year — will screen on Netflix starting on January 7. For more on that film, directed by Academy Award Winner Barbara Kopple, check out our own Keith Phipps’ review of the film and take a look at the trailer below.



