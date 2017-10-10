Sharon Jones Recorded One Last Album Before She Died, And The First Single ‘Matter Of Time’ Is A Doozy

Late last year, the music world was hit with the terrible news that Sharon Jones, the infectious soul-singer, had died after a long battle with cancer. She was only 60 years old. Ever the warrior, Jones did not go gentle into the good night however, and with the assistance of her faithful backing group the Dap-Kings, she managed to record one last album on her way out. Titled Soul Of A Woman, Jones final record is set to hit the shelves next month on the on November 17, just one day before the one-year anniversary of her death.

Before getting the full thing, Jones’ estate has decided to give her fans a little taste of what they might expect to enjoy, courtesy a brand new single titled “Matter Of Time.” The song itself is fun, funky, imbued with fiery passion, and exhilarating spirit; all the same hallmarks embodied by Jones herself. The video accompanying the song is filled with images of Jones kicking it backstage, all smiles among her friends and bandmates, before tearing it down in front of a live crowd. There’s even a small cameo from Charles Bradley, who also sadly lost his own battle with cancer just a few weeks back.

You can check out Sharon Jones’ latest single “Matter Of Time” in the video above.

