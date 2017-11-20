Getty Image

Morrissey is no stranger to making controversial statements, but his remarks over the weekend defending both Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey might be his most deplorable yet. Speaking with German publication Spiegel Online (in an interview that’s printed in German, and has gone through a couple rounds of translation), the former Smiths frontperson inexplicably victim blamed a young boy who says he was sexually assaulted by Spacey, saying that he should have been aware of the dangers of being alone in a room with the actor. “That’s why it does not sound very credible to me,” Morrissey said. “It seems to me Spacey has been unnecessarily attacked.”

The remarks are not sitting well with many people, including Garbage’s leader Shirley Manson, who took to Twitter to say what a lot of people were thinking. “Morrissey has lost the f*cking plot,” the tweet from Garbage’s official account reads. “Weinstein + Spacey unfairly attacked? For rape, sexual abuse+coercion etc. F*ck U Morrissey! F*ck YOU.”

In Morrissey’s statements, he also defended Harvey Weinstein, again victim blaming by saying that the people referred to as victims are often just disappointed by the results. “If everything had gone well and had it given them a great career, they would not talk about it,” he said. “I hate rape. I hate attacks. I hate sexual situations that are forced on someone. But in many cases, one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person referred to as a victim is merely disappointed. Throughout the history of music and rock ‘n’ roll there have been musicians who have slept with their groupies. If you go through history, almost everyone is guilty of sleeping with minors.”

Following these statements spreading on the internet, Morrissey has yet to clairify or retract them. It’s certainly not good for the release of his newest album nor his upcoming touring, both of which are currently in high-gear.