It looks like Sia broke rule number one when it comes to dealing with Azealia Banks: Don’t feed the trolls. The “Chandelier” hitmaker incurred the wrath of the angry rapper when Sia tweeted about her chicken sacrifices. Just to recap a bit, Azealia wasn’t kidding when she said she was a witch who practiced brujeria which apparently involves gutting Chicken Little for bloody rituals. Well, Sia, a vegan was disgusted to learn about what goes on in Azealia’s closet and tweeted about it.

“Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard,” the animal rights activist tweeted after video of Azealia sandblasting dried blood and chicken feathers went viral on Friday. Never been one to keep her mouth shut, Azealia retaliated back and told SIA to have some respect for her “traditional African religion.” This is AB we’re talking about so you bet your voodoo doll her clapback was much more venomous than that.