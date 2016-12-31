It looks like Sia broke rule number one when it comes to dealing with Azealia Banks: Don’t feed the trolls. The “Chandelier” hitmaker incurred the wrath of the angry rapper when Sia tweeted about her chicken sacrifices. Just to recap a bit, Azealia wasn’t kidding when she said she was a witch who practiced brujeria which apparently involves gutting Chicken Little for bloody rituals. Well, Sia, a vegan was disgusted to learn about what goes on in Azealia’s closet and tweeted about it.
“Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard,” the animal rights activist tweeted after video of Azealia sandblasting dried blood and chicken feathers went viral on Friday. Never been one to keep her mouth shut, Azealia retaliated back and told SIA to have some respect for her “traditional African religion.” This is AB we’re talking about so you bet your voodoo doll her clapback was much more venomous than that.
Banks seems like an awful person who needs put in her place
Maybe 2016 should take Azealia Banks as a blood sacrifice. I think animals rights is a joke, but Banks is a fucking lunatic.
So explain to me why uproxx as well as others seem completely fine with AB being completely racist?
They don’t want to be hexed.
No one is fine with it. She’s a certifiably insane racist lunatic. That’s not debatable.
No. There is a big difference when they cover trump or hogan comments or the like. Here the just go boy she is crazy; don’t make her mad. They don’t point out she is racist as crap.
Add in half the time they try to point out while she makes valid points, she could do it in a better way vs. Discounting her completely
Triggered.
@spags The same way they’re fine with Megan Kelly being a racist POS. Funny I don’t hear anyone complaining about that.
Because if you she WANTS to be attacked, censured, failed against so why five her what she craves,. Plus, she’s a nobody and is already looked down upon by most of the establishment and greater society
@ spags It has nothing to do with some liberal conspiracy favoring minorities or against the right wing as you seem to imply.
Trump used to be a sideshow like Banks, but now he is going to be the next President and “leader of the free world.” So, rather than ascribing it to UPROXX being “fine” with Banks’ racism (which I see no supporting evidence), Donald Trump is now criticized for the substance of what he says and does because he has ceased to be a joke and a troll you could merely dismiss casually and roll your eyes at. Whereas he used to occupy that similar space that Banks still exists in, now, because of his position, he will profoundly effect peoples lives and the future of the world.
TLDR version and to quote Troll Feeder, Content Farmer: “Triggered.”
she seems like a lot of fun!
Majority of society doesn’t understand Vodun or much of the rituals behind West African spirituality. Sacrifice to ogun(s) and egun(s) are apart of that. But of course, if she was merely ‘taking of the body of Christ’ (cannabalism) shit would be all good I suppose.
Please research what you say before you say it. Obviously you don’t have a clue about Christianity. I invite you to look into the things you think you know in case you’re completely mistaken. I’m not being sarcastic. I’m genuinely inviting you to read or ask
Lol, it’s crackers and wine bruh,
Cannibalism? It’s crackers and grape juice, lol.
Seriously, it’s crackers and wine. Its vegetarian…the crackers might even count as vegan if they’re un-levened. Even Jesus was being metaphorical as SHIT when he said ‘this is my body this is my blood’. If there are Christians in the world who believe they are practising real cannibalism they really have more pressing issues overall.
SMH all of y’all that replied are stupid. Especially @GreenEyedDevil
In this thread the uneducated speak of religion.
so wait….you guys are telling me that the body of christ….isnt actual a human body…..but a cracker?
so then whats with the phrase “christ on a cracker” huh? smart guys tell me that!
I’m thinking, ” there goes her cleaning deposit ”
But…
Three years though? The stench must have been enough to gag a maggot.
I hate that I click on these articles, Banks should just slip away. She is awful.
C’mon, 2016 . . . Bowie, Prince, George Michael, you don’t have room for one more?
What makes you think Prince, George or Bowie or god for that matter want to be stuck with her for eternity??
Hmm, who to cheer for here? They’re both idiots so…
What a most racist rant. No excuse.
I always confuse Azaelia Banks with Iggy Azaelia, but I assume Banks is the racist troll who was banned from Twitter. So sad she has to clapback on Insta instead.
When is this fucking woman getting 5150’d???
She’s insane. She’sinsane. It’s sad and scary but she’s a lunatic .
Cos the thing is, it’s not my business how a religion practices. If a religion requires animal sacrifice I just ask it’s done humanely fo the sake of the animal.
I do have a problem with HER doing that shit because she’s a maniac.
i’ll pray for her like yall pray for Kid Cudi…
Real witches do real witch things!
Normally I side with the chicken sacrificers, and I more or less do here as well. But Banks is nuts.
I bet she has a killer hot wing recipe
It really says something when one of the biggest stories about Banks this year was MAKING RUSSELL CROWE LOOK LEVEL-HEADED IN AN ARGUMENT. I mean that guy has knocked out more teeth than she’s had Billboard Top 40 hits. Even RZA got on a French Bicycle and backpedaled.
I got no problem with Banks going to her local West African Religion Place (which I’m sure she’s an upstanding member of the community) but if she’s going to disrespect my UNITED STATES RESIDENTIAL HEALTH CODES then she can enjoy whatever comes her way.
Her first album was legitimately decent but I wouldn’t ever consider listening to it again because she’s such a desperate, attention-seeking piece of shit.
Some people call it traditional African religion (it is not, it is a modern restructuring of traditional animism) others call it animal cruelty and mental illness.
Does she cook and eat the chicken afterwards? Honest question.
There’s a difference between ritual slaughter and animal sacrifice.
Her witch statement implies sacrifice, but she’s filled with contradictions and needs help so who knows.