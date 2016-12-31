Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard. — sia (@Sia) December 30, 2016

It looks like Sia broke rule number one when it comes to dealing with Azealia Banks: Don’t feed the trolls. The “Chandelier” hitmaker incurred the wrath of the angry rapper when Sia tweeted about her chicken sacrifices. Just to recap a bit, Azealia wasn’t kidding when she said she was a witch who practiced brujeria which apparently involves gutting Chicken Little for bloody rituals. Well, Sia, a vegan was disgusted to learn about what goes on in Azealia’s closet and tweeted about it.

“Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard,” the animal rights activist tweeted after video of Azealia sandblasting dried blood and chicken feathers went viral on Friday. Never been one to keep her mouth shut, Azealia retaliated back and told SIA to have some respect for her “traditional African religion.” This is AB we’re talking about so you bet your voodoo doll her clapback was much more venomous than that.

Azealia Banks fires back at Sia: "Your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest face I've ever seen" pic.twitter.com/y21KgGbZpf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 30, 2016

“And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest [face] I’ve ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time. HAVE SOME F*CKING RESPECT FOR MY F*CKING TRADITIONAL AFRICAN RELIGION YOU POMPOUS WHITE B*TCH,” Azalea lashed out before offering her “services” to the 41-year-old. “Call me and let me crush up some maravilla and some honey and cascarilla and make a salve for that chapped face of yours. Don’t you ever in your pompous white life ever fix your stupid chapped face to say anything sideways about my religious beliefs or practices. This is your first warning.”

I’m sure there won’t be a second time for Sia since she’s currently focused on divorcing her husband of two years.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go wash myself in the bloodah of Jeeesusah to fend off whatever hexes AB will be throwing my way for reporting this story.