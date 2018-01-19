Back in 2015, it was announced that Jonas Åkerlund — a director who has made music videos for the likes of Madonna, Beyonce, and U2 — was working on a more longform visual music project. It’s a movie called Lords Of Chaos, the story of suicides, murders, and church burnings carried out by a group of Norwegian black metal musicians in the ’90s. Now, Åkerlund has shared the film’s poster, and it reveals that the movie features music by Sigur Rós (and that it stars Sky Ferreira).

The movie is based on the book Lords Of Chaos: The Bloody Rise Of The Satanic Metal Underground, and it follows guitarist Øystein Aarseth (known as “Euronymous”) and his band Mayhem, who pulled some absolutely outrageous stunts that helped make them known. Most famously, vocalist Per Yngve Ohlin (aka “Dead”) killed himself, and when Euronymous found the body, he took photos that were later used for the cover of the band’s 1995 live album Dawn of the Black Hearts. Euronymous was also stabbed to death in 1993 by former Mayhem member Varg Vikernes (“Count Grishnackh”).

Mayhem’s story is one of the wildest in all of music history, so it’ll be interesting to see how Åkerlund portrays it on screen, and how Sigur Rós approaches this tale musically.