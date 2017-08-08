Over the past few years, Sinead O’Connor’s personal life has unfortunately been plagued with significant struggle with mental health. She posted a suicide note on Facebook in late 2015, there were a pair of other suicide scares in mid-2016, and now it again looks like the singer has seen happier days. On August 3, she posted a 12-minute video on Facebook, filmed from the New Jersey Travelodge motel she says she’s living in, saying that she’s lonely, dealing with a kidney stone, and is suicidal.

In the clip, she said her psychiatrist is the only person in her life and compared mental illness to drugs:

“I’m now living in a Travelodge hotel in the arse end of New Jersey. I’m all by myself and there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on Earth who says I’m his hero. That’s about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment. The fact that I’m his bloody hero. And that’s kind of pathetic. Mental illness is a bit like drugs. It doesn’t give a sh*t who you are. Equally you know what’s worse is the stigma who doesn’t give a sh*t who you are. All the people who are supposed to be loving you and taking care of you are treating you like sh*t.”

Surely, the thousands of people who live with mental illness every day can relate to her sentiments there. O’Connor also wrote in the video description, “I Made This Video Because I Am One Of Millions,” and said in the clip that she’s “not staying alive for [herself]”: