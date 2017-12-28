Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2017 turned out to be an exceptional year in pop music: Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” has enough staying power to remain a radio staple throughout the year, “Bodak Yellow” helped Cardi B break new ground in both pop and hip-hop, and “Feel It Still” was a huge indie rock crossover hit for Portugal. The Man.

Year-end playlists are a good way to summarize the year in music, but couple Michael and Carissa Alvarado, who perform together as Us The Duo, found another way. They combined 2017’s biggest pop hits into a single performance, with Michael on piano (and some beatboxing) and the two trading off and harmonizing on vocals. This format reduces each song to its core components, and really allows them to work together in a way that something like a mash-up may not have been able to achieve.

Check out the full list of songs included in this mix below, and check out what albums you ought to look forward to in 2018 here.

“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

“Stay” — Zedd ft. Alessia Cara

“Say You Won’t Let Go” — James Arthur

“Something Just Like This” — Chainsmokers ft. Coldplay

“Slow Hands” — Niall Horan

“Humble” — Kendrick Lamar

“Rockstar” — Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” — Shawn Mendes

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“I’m The One” — DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“Havana” — Camila Cabello

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid

“Location” — Khalid

“Despacito ft. Justin Bieber (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi

“Look What You Made Me Do” — Taylor Swift

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“Sorry Not Sorry” — Demi Lovato