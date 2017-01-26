Epic

Guardians Of The Galaxy reminded us all that people really, really like soundtracks that double as mixtapes. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that a reissue of the multi-platinum soundtrack to Singles is coming up. According to Rolling Stone, the soundtrack to the ’90s Seattle love-note will be re-released on May 19 and feature a whole disc of rarities and unreleased tracks from PNW standouts like Chris Cornell, Alice In Chains and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready.

The album is being re-released as a two CD set but analog lovers can pick up an LP of the original soundtrack that comes with a CD of all the bonus material. That bonus material includes previously unreleased demos from Mudhoney, live versions of songs by Alice In Chains and Soundgarden and the entirety of Chris Cornell’s Poncier EP. It will also include the full version of “Touch Me, I’m Dick,” the Mudhoney-ribbing song by the movie’s fictitious band Citizen Dick.

The liner notes of the album will include a track-by-track breakdown from Singles‘ director Cameron Crowe. He explained the rationale behind the soundtrack in a statement about the re-release.

“The album itself was always designed to be sort of an anti-soundtrack, more like a souvenir and a simple mix-tape of some of Seattle’s finest,” Crowe said of the reissue “It really is and was a tribute to those hard-working bands that welcomed me to their city with open arms, and the music so many still love so much. ”

Check out a full tracklist below.

Disc One

1. Alice in Chains – “Would?”

2. Pearl Jam – “Breath”

3. Chris Cornell – “Seasons”

4. Paul Westerberg – “Dyslexic Heart”

5. The Lovemongers – “Battle of Evermore’

6. Mother Love Bone – “Chloe Dancer”/”Crown of Thorns”

7. Soundgarden – “Birth Ritual”

8. Pearl Jam – “State of Love and Trust”

9. Mudhoney- “Overblown”

10. Paul Westerberg – “Waiting for Somebody”

11. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – “May This Be Love”

12. Screaming Trees – “Nearly Lost You”

13. Smashing Pumpkins – “Drown”

Disc Two

1. Citizen Dick – “Touch Me I’m Dick”

2. Chris Cornell – “Nowhere but You”*

3. Chris Cornell – “Spoon Man”*

4. Chris Cornell – “Flutter Girl”*

5. Chris Cornell – “Missing”*

6. Alice In Chains – “Would?” (live)

7. Alice In Chains – “It Ain’t Like That” (live)

8. Soundgarden – “Birth Ritual” (live)

9. Paul Westerberg – “Dyslexic Heart” (acoustic)

10. Paul Westerberg – “Waiting for Somebody”

11. Mudhoney – “Overblown” (demo)

12. Truly – “Heart and Lungs”

13. Blood Circus – “Six Foot Under”

4. Mike McCready – “Singles Blues 1”

15. Paul Westerberg – “Blue Heart”

16. Paul Westerberg – “Lost in Emily’s Words”

17. Chris Cornell – “Ferry Boat #3”

18. Chris Cornell – “Score Piece #4”

*Poncier EP